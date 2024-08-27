Redmi Watch 5 Active: Feature-Packed Smartwatch With 18-Day Battery For Just ₹2,799

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | August 27, 2024
Redmi's latest smartwatch the Watch 5 Active features a zinc-alloy metal body, and a 2-inch rectangular display with a peak brightness of 500 nits.
It is priced at Rs 2,799, available from September 3 across various platforms including Xiaomi India, Flipkart, Amazon, and offline stores.
It is equipped three-microphone system, ENC, and a built-in speaker for seamless Bluetooth calling.
The smartwatch has over 140 sports modes, health monitoring (heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress, menstrual cycles), and syncs with apps like Strava and Apple Health.
It includes an Alexa voice assistant for easy control and tracking of health metrics.
It offers up to 18 days of battery life with typical use, powered by a 470mAh battery.
Also, the watch provides over 200 watch faces and raise-to-wake/double-tap-to-wake features and is IPX8 water resistant.
