'Ready, Set, Legion Go': Lenovo's Handheld Gaming Device For The Gamer In You

By: Juviraj Anchil | February 20, 2024

The Lenovo Legion Go screen comes with an impressive 2,560-by-1,600-pixel (1600p) resolution.

The device comes with a processor Speed of 3.3 GHz and has a RAM of 16 GB, with an SSD Type Boot Drive, along with that, it also has a Boot Drive Capacity of 1 TB.

The device comes with a processor developed by American tech-giant AMD, Ryzen Z1 Extreme.

The Legion Go comes with a graphics processor by AMD Radeon Graphics

The device comes with a Wireless Networking Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 and runs the Windows 11 OS.

Asus ROG Ally and Valve Steam Deck are two of Lenovo Legion Go's rivals.

The price of the Lenovo Legion Go handheld is estimated to be around Rs 90,000

