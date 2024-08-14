Quick Exits: CEOs Who Departed In Months

By: G R Mukesh | August 14, 2024
Let’s take a look at the trend of short-lived CEO tenures.
Laxman Narasimhan left Starbucks after just 16 months.
Ron Johnson at J.C. Penney was dismissed after 17 months due to failed retail strategies and declining sales.
Bob Chapek was removed from Disney's CEO role after handling multiple crises, leading to the return of former CEO Bob Iger.
John Flannery was ousted from General Electric after 14 months.
Edward Liddy left AIG after about a year due to the challenges of leading the company during the financial crisis.
Stephanie Linnartz left Under Armour after about a year
Ed Whitacre left General Motors after less than a year as CEO.
Thanks For Reading!