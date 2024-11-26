Power-Packed With Snapdragon 8 Elite: Realme GT 7 Pro Launched In India

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | November 26, 2024

Realme has launched its flagship GT 7 Pro in India.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 59,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant and Rs 65,999 for the 16GB/512GB variant.

The smartphone will be available starting November 29 on Amazon, Realme's website, and offline stores.

It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with the Adreno 830 GPU, making it the first phone in India with this chipset.

The GT 7 Pro sports a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and peak brightness of up to 6,500 nits.

The GT 7 Pro includes a triple rear camera setup (50MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, and 50MP telephoto) and a 16MP front camera.

It features a 5,800mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging.

