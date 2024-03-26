Posh Porsche: German Carmaker Reveals The New 'Taycan'

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 26, 2024
The Porsche Taycan comes with a near perfect and gorgeous stance.
Porsche aims the ever-expanding EV market with this Style statement of car.
The vehicle allows you to drive in both RWD & AWD modes.
Additional sportiness is the cornerstone of the car's design.
The Taycan comes with an acceleration of 2.8 to 5.4 seconds, with the top speed of 260 kmph.
Its an all-German affair, as the Taycan will take on the Mercedes AMG GT43 Coupe and BMW X2.
The Porsche Taycan is estimated to priced in the range of Rs 1.66 Crore 2.50 Crore.
