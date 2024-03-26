Poco C61: Style, Power, Affordability - All In One

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | March 26, 2024
Poco introduced the latest addition to its C series lineup, the Poco C61, offering an affordable yet stylish smartphone option.
The smartphone features a striking 6.71-inch dot drop display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
It is available in two variants - 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, with expandable storage support up to 1TB.
With an initial consumer offer of Rs 500 off on the first day, the prices stand at Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively, making it a compelling choice for tech enthusiasts.
The smartphone will be accesible in India on March 28th at 12 PM in three attractive colors: Mystical Green, Ethereal Blue, and Diamond Dust Black.
Sporting a 6.71-inch LCD Dot Drop HD+ display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, with DC dimming technology for reduced eye strain, and an impressive 89.5% screen-to-body ratio.
It is powered by a MediaTek G36 processor, it has octa-core processor, 5000mAh battery, and comes bundled with a 10W USB Type-C charger in the box.
