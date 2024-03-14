Low Budget, High Stakes: Poco X6 Neo

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 14, 2024
Weighing 175g, the Poco X6 Neo comes with dimensions of 161.1 x 75 x 7.7 mm.
The device has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
The phones comes in three variant, namely Horizon Blue, Astral Black and Martian Orange.
Running on Android 14, the phone has the Mediatek Dimensity 6080 chip in it.
The phone has a 108MP rear camera and a 13 MP front camera.
The device will take on the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G and Realme 12 5G.
The phone comes at the starting price of Rs 15,999.
