Perfect For Small Spaces & Big Moments: Hyundai Inster

By: G R Mukesh | October 08, 2024

a small electric car that stands out and challenges conventions in its class. With its emphasis on roominess and a unique, dramatic appearance.

INSTER is perfect for cramming into small parking spaces and navigating curving streets.

In the class, INSTER provides the most extensive technology package with an abundance of cutting-edge safety and driver assistance features. 1.

Because of the ultra-flexible fold-flat seats, high-roof SUV silhouette, and flat floor of the electric vehicle,

INSTER offers advanced electric vehicle features and the option of a 42 kWh or Long-Range 49 kWh battery.

Folding the seats all the way flat makes it easy to load big things or take a quick break.

