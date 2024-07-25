Meet the Citroen Basalt: Where SUV Ruggedness Meets Coupe Elegance

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | July 25, 2024
Citroen has officially revealed images of the Basalt, a new coupe SUV set to launch in India.
The Basalt’s exterior includes a coupe-style roofline, strong fenders.
The interior images are not yet released.
The Basalt’s design combines SUV robustness with coupe elegance.
The Basalt is expected to use a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, producing 109 bhp and 190 Nm.
The design maintains a visual link with the C3 Aircross.
Customers can book the Basalt for Rs 25,000 at authorisd Citroen dealerships across India.
Thanks For Reading!