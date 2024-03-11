Made For Fun: The 2024 Ducati Monster SP

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 11, 2024

The 2024 Ducati Monster SP comes in Ducati Red with black wheels.

The bike has an engine size of 937cc and 4-Valves Per Cylinder, Desmodromic Valvetrain.

The bike gives a performance of 111 HP, with a maximum torque of 93 Nm.

The Ducati Monster SP gives a mileage is 18.87 kmpl.

The two cylinder bike is in compliance with the BS6 emissions standard.

The Monster SP will take on Triumph Street Triple RS and BMW F 900 R.

The Ducati Monster SP 2024 is priced at Rs 15.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

