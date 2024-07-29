It’s Time to Move: OnePlus Watch 2R

By: G R Mukesh | July 29, 2024
The exceptional battery life, superior performance, precise GPS, and improved fitness tracking are all combined in the OnePlus Watch 2R.
With up to 48 hours of battery life, you can do more, including make phone calls, use your favorite apps and GPS tracking.
The 32GB storage on the Watch 2R allows you to store a lot of music and apps.
For the best possible one-two punch in terms of performance and battery life, we placed two chips in the driver's seat.
The BES 2700 and Snapdragon W5 chipsets are powered by Watch 2R's distinct Dual-Engine Architecture.
The OnePlus Watch 2R simplifies your connected life with Wear OS by Google. Setup is simple with Fast Pair, and you can stay informed with messages and notifications.
