India's First RUV: Bguass BG RUV 350

By: G R Mukesh | June 27, 2024
It will only take you about 2 hours and 35 minutes to fully charge your RUV 350 with an IP 67 rated charger.
TFT display with connectivity for smartphones
Large 16-inch alloy wheels provide a solid grip and an even greater experience.
In the unlikely event that the RUV 350 rolls over, the car recognizes the situation, cuts the motor, and stops the acceleration.
To achieve optimal performance, 3500 motor peak power is required.
The RUV 350 uses a novel system called regenerative braking to harvest energy from the motion of the car.
