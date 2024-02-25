HP Pavilion Plus 16 Takes On Lenovo, Asus In The Premium Laptop Market

By: Juviraj Anchil | February 25, 2024
The HP Pavilion Plus 16 comes with a full-sized keyboard, featuring a number pad on the right. The keys are grey against a silver body.
The 16-inch screen comes with the peak brightness on the display goes as high as 400 nits.
The webcam on the HP Pavilion Plus 16 is a 5MP system.
The laptop comes with audio capabilities powered by Bang & Olufsen speakers.
The laptop is equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Additionally, it features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU.
The Lenovo Slim Pro 7 and Asus VivoBook Pro 16 are some of the other laptops in the segment.
The HP Pavilion Plus 16 is priced at Rs 1,24,999 and is offered in two color options: Warm Gold and Natural Silver.
