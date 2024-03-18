Helldivers 2: Battle Of Ages On Super Earth

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 18, 2024
From the house of Sony , we have the Helldivers 2, a cooperative third-person shooter game developed by Arrowhead Game Studios
A sequel to Helldivers, the game is set a century after the events of the first game.
The game engine in place is the Autodesk Stingray.
The game runs on PS5 and Windows.
The game has received positive responses, with Metacritic giving it a 83/100.
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 and Earth Defense Force 5 are some of other games in the arena.
Helldivers 2 is available at the starting price of Rs. 2499.
