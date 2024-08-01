Glamour Electrified: Mazda EZ-6 Available In PHEV and BEV Models

By: G R Mukesh | August 01, 2024
Today's unveiling of the Mazda EZ-6 marks the beginning of a new line of electric cars.
The newest electrified car to blend Changan Automobile's electrified technology with Mazda's strengths is the Mazda EZ-6.
There will be two Mazda EZ-6 models available: a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and a battery electric vehicle (BEV).
With cutting-edge styling suitable for the era of electric vehicles, the Mazda EZ-6's design aims to convey the dynamic
energy and grace of Mazda's "Soul of Motion" design philosophy, all based on the "Authentic Modern" theme.
The front and rear weight distribution of the Mazda EZ-6 (BEV model) is 50:50.
