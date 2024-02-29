Ghensin Magic: OnePlus Launches Its 12R Special Edition

By: Juviraj Anchil | February 29, 2024
The phone features a distinctive design influenced by the popular action role-playing game, Genshin Impact, developed by miHoYo.
The device is equipped with gaming-focused optimizations to enhance the gaming experience.
The phone features a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.
The phone is bundled with a collectible gift box, which includes accessories like a Keqing-themed case for customization.
The Genshin Impact-themed OnePlus 12R features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
The iQOO Neo 9 Pro and the POCO X6 Pro are some OnePlus 12R Genshin's rivals.
The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the sole configuration of 16GB RAM + 256GB storage.
