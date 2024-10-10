From Zudio To Zara: Renowned Brands Run By Ratan Tata's Tata Group

By: G R Mukesh | October 10, 2024
As Ratan Tata bid adieu to the world, he leaves behind some of the most remarkable enterprises behind. Titan is one such popualr comppany, which owns other famous brands like Sonata, Skinn and Fastrack.
One of Tata Group's major alliances comes in the form of its association with Spanish fast fashion giant Zara.
Another major and popular company is the fashion brand Zudio. The brand has expanded its presence over the years, and is run by Tata's retail arm Trent.
What is one of the early brands in the field of e-retailing and FMCG brands, Big Basket has carved a niche for itself.
Fashion for changing India was pioneered by some brands, including Westside. Westside was started in 1998.
Another landmark alliance brought one of the most popular coffee brands to India. The India chapter of Starbucks was a result between of a joint venture between Tata Consumer Products and Starbucks Corporation, which came to pass 2012.
One of the biggest acquistion in the Indian automobile industry happened when Tata Motors brought Jaguar and Land Rover under its umbrella.
