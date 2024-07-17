Feature-Packed: Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Launched in India

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | July 17, 2024
Samsung introduced the Galaxy M35 5G in India.
The phone features a large 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate
The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
It is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1380 chipset, it offers smooth performance and efficiency.
It is available in configurations with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, providing ample space for apps and media.
Includes a 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP macro camera, along with a 13MP front camera for selfies.
Supports 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC-based Tap & Pay functionality.
