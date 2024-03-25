Batmobile On Street: Kia K4 Sedan Revealed

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 25, 2024
The Kia K4's design aligns seamlessly with Kia's contemporary aesthetic, reflecting the style seen in recent releases such as the Carnival and EV5.
Inside the cabin, the K4 features an elegant Slate Green theme, adding a touch of sophistication to the interior ambiance.
At the forefront of the interior is a dual-screen display, commanding attention, while beneath it, a minimalistic arrangement of physical buttons.
The vehicle was designed with the aid of a concept called ‘Twist Logic.
This 'Twist Logic' shapes the philisophy of its unconventional design and grandeur.
The K4 magic will take on the like of Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla.
The price and other details are yet to be revealed. The K4 will be debuted at the New York Auto Show on March 27.
