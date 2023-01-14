Auto Expo 2023: Kia EVs to Volvo E-bus; Highlights from the show

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 14, 2023

Kia launched the new EV9 concept SUV

Kia's EV6 concept SUV

Shah Rukh Khan from the launch of Hyundai IONIQ5

MG Motor India revealed the EUNIQ 7 Fuel Cell MPV

The Sierra EV concept 2.0 in pictures

Sierra EV concept 2.0

Ultraviolette announces its entry into the world of Electric Motorsports with thr F99 Factory Racing Platform. 200km/hr I 65 Hp

Tata Motors introduces Hydrogen ICE truck

Tata's Prime H.55S

Volvo Eicher Unveils India’s Largest Electric Bus

