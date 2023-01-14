Auto Expo 2023: Kia EVs to Volvo E-bus; Highlights from the show

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 14, 2023
Kia launched the new EV9 concept SUV
Kia's EV6 concept SUV
Shah Rukh Khan from the launch of Hyundai IONIQ5
MG Motor India revealed the EUNIQ 7 Fuel Cell MPV
The Sierra EV concept 2.0 in pictures
Sierra EV concept 2.0
Ultraviolette announces its entry into the world of Electric Motorsports with thr F99 Factory Racing Platform. 200km/hr I 65 Hp
Tata Motors introduces Hydrogen ICE truck
Tata's Prime H.55S
Volvo Eicher Unveils India’s Largest Electric Bus
