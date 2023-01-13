Auto Expo 2023: Jan 13-18, The Motor Show now open for public

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 13, 2023
Auto Expo 2023 at Greater Noida’s India Expo Mart will be open for the general public from today (January 13) onwards
The first two days of the Auto Expo 2023 were reserved for the media
This is the 16th edition of Auto Expo and it will take place at two locations - Auto Expo 2023 Components in New Delhi and the Auto Expo 2023 Motor Show in Greater Noida’s India Expo Mart
Few of the popular products unveiled at Auto Expo 2023 include Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Tata Harrier EV, Tata Sierra EV, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and several others
The Auto Expo 2023 features a range of attractive vehicles including Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Maruti Suzuki eVX concept, Toyota Land Cruiser, Lexus LF-30 concept, Tata Sierra EV, Tata Harrier EV, Hyundai Ioniq 5, BYD Seal, MG Euniq 7, Kia EV9, and a few more
Many celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Huma Qureshi and others were present at the event
The Expo had brands betting big on electric vehicles across two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicle categories
"Continuous innovation & improvement mark our pledge to protect the environment while we simultaneously address growing demand for green energy" Hardeep Singh Puri at the Expo
Hardeep Singh Puri test driving one of the Electric Vehicles at the event
"As India surpasses Japan to become world's 3rd largest auto market, our industry is constantly innovating to drive the biofuel revolution taking place in India", he added.