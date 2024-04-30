'As Though Glitter In The Sea': Nothing Phone (2a) Blue Edition

By: G R Mukesh | April 30, 2024
Nothing Technologies launched an India-exclusive Blue Edition of the Phone (2a).
The Blue Edition launches on May 2 at an introductory price of Rs 19,999, available exclusively on Flipkart for a day.
Variants include 8GB RAM/128GB storage at RS 23,999, 8GB RAM/256GB storage at RS 25,999, and 12GB RAM/256GB storage at Rs 27,999.
Specs remain consistent across variants: Android 14 with Nothing OS 2.5, 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display (120Hz), MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset.
Customisable lighting via Glyph interface, 50MP dual rear camera setup (OIS), 32MP selfie camera.
5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, in-display fingerprint sensor, IP54-rated for water and dust resistance.
Three years of Android updates and four years of security updates promised for the Phone (2a).
