An Ride To The Future: The Most Exciting Cars Of The Electric Era

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 06, 2024
The Aehra SUV enables a range of 497 miles between charges, and comes in the price range of USD 175,000 to USD 197,000.
Then comes the Italian Alfa Romeo Giulia, with a promised performance of 1000bhp. Available at the price of USD 44,670.
Alpine A110 eternity vows a 261 miles drive between charges. Starting at USD 60,000.
The Alpine A290 with a 214bhp motor is pegged at the price tag of USD 40,000.
Beast on wheels, The Ariel Hipercar comes with a staggering output of 1180bhp. Available at a whopping USD 840,000!!
Legend of luxury is not far behind, as Aston Martin electric SUV starts at USD 195,172.
To top it off, there is the Audi A3, available in the price bracket of USD 35,800–USD 47,400.
Thanks For Reading!