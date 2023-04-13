Ramadan Special: 6 lip-smacking non-veg dishes from old Bhopal

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 13, 2023
Bhopal has always been famous for classic Non-vegetarian curries and kebabs. The menu gets even more wide and scrumptious during Ramadan. Let's take you on a 'food tour' to old streets of Bhopal
1. One of the most-savoured dishes in Ramadan market in Bhopal-- Chicken Roll. A multi-grain roti is stuffed with some lip smacking boneless chicken, lots of onions and green mint chutney!
2. Bhopal is famous for its Chicken Tikka Biryani. Celebrities vouch for 'Bhopal ki Biryani'
Wikipedia
3. Chicken Frankie Roll just got crispier as Bhopalis coat it with vermicelli, giving it a new twist and taste
4. The crispy Fried Chicken Patis is best enjoyed with rice and bread here.
5. MP & Sev has an inseparable bond. Do try this Chicken Sev Cutlet when in Bhopal. It is crunchy outside, soft inside
6. Yes we know, Chicken Shami Kabab is easily available anywhere & everywhere. But how about if we tell you the secret recipe that makes Bhopal's Shami Kebab a little more special!
