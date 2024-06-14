From Royal Noor Jahan To Juicy Sunderja, Take A Peek At Bhopal's Magnificent Mango Fest

By: Yash Ahuja | June 14, 2024
NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural dept) organised their 5-day annual Mango Fest, at their regional office in Bittan Market, Bhopal.
The fest will continue till June 18. The gates open at 11 am in the morning and remains open till late evening.
1. Alphonso: This is the most expensive and the most flavour packed variation of the fruit. Ranging for a staggering price of Rs. 2000 - 2500 for a dozen, this mango is top on the mango ladder.
2. Amrapali- This hybrid of 'Dasheri' and 'Neelam' varieties is known for its exceptional sweetness and its rich and vibrant flavour. This mango usually has a bright and vibrant yellow colour with a touch of green here and there.
3. Malda - This rich and exceptionally flavoured fruit hailing from the state of West Bengal is a favourite amongst Mango enthusiasts. Its sweet taste and smooth rich texture tickles every taste bud.
4. Noor Jahan - This exceptionally large and sweet mango is a native and exclusive to the state of Madhya Pradesh in India. Each mango weighs at around 2-3 Kg.
5. Sunderja - This is considered as the smoothest and the most luscious mango out of the lot. Its orange hue, greenish tint and bright yellow colour makes it the most 'Instagrammable' .
The NABARD organised, 7th Annual Mango fest is the respect and the love the king of the fruit deserves.
