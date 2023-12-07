From Bhojpal Mela To Open Mics: Things To Do This Weekend In Bhopal

By: Harshita Rawat | December 07, 2023
Embark on an exciting weekend journey in Bhopal with a diverse array of events! From lively open mics to artistic painting sessions and blockbuster movies
Unleash your creativity at 'Ghar,' an open mic event happening at 'The Ten Suits' on December 10th. Express yourself through poetry, music, and more in a cozy and inviting atmosphere
Discover your artistic flair at 'Rubaru' during 'Tender Mixer,' a painting event on December 9 and 10, where creativity meets camaraderie.
'The Voice of Artists' beckons you to 'Aromas of Maharashtra' on December 10th. Immerse yourself in a delightful evening filled with soulful performances, celebrating the diverse artistic voices in Bhopal.
Explore the Bhopal Ijtema, a vibrant woolen cloth market that caters to everyone, offering a diverse range of cozy garments with prices starting from as low as Rs100. The market begins this weekend. Venue: Opposite Taj Masjid, Old Bhopal
Don't miss out on the annual extravaganza! The 'Bhojpal Mela' at Dussehra Maidan is back, offering a delightful mix of traditional delicacies, vibrant stalls, and cultural performances on December 9 and 10 as well. It's the perfect family outing!
Bhopal's theaters are buzzing with excitement as 'Animal' takes the spotlight, drawing crowds eager to experience the latest cinematic sensation
As the weekend unfolds, Bhopal invites you to soak in the artistic vibes, whether through creative performances, vibrant paintings, or the cultural extravaganza at Bhojpal Mela. Make the most of your weekend!
