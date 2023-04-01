Fauji Mela in MP: A look at the Guns & Gadgets used by our Armed forces on borders

By: Staff Reporter | FPJ Web Desk | April 01, 2023
The DEFA cannon is a family of widely-used French-made aircraft revolver cannon, firing 30 mm caliber NATO standard rounds.
Tavor 21-C, Tavor 21-M and Tavor 21-S are mainly used by Garud Commandos deployed on the LAC. Tavor 21 are assault rifles with a selective fire system.
SPECTRE 2M has its long lasting endurance, quick field deployment and state of the art imaging systems. The Spectre 2M quad rotor unmanned aerial system (UAS) goes beyond an average drone capabilities.
The Indian Army has inducted the Sako .338 TRG-42 sniper rifles from Finland for soldiers deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.
The NEGEV NG7 includes a semi-automatic firing mode that enables accurate fire in combat situations, including ambush, Close Quarter Battle (CQB), and when shooting via telescope – and is the only 7.62 with single bullet firing capability.
The 30mm AGS-17 Automatic Grenade Launcher is a reliable weapon with great destruction capabilities and reasonable weight. It has been the weapon of choice for the Russian and Soviet Armed Forces since 1971, which proves its reliability, efficiency and durability.
