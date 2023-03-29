A peek into Defence Forces' arsenal at Fauji Mela in Bhopal

By: Staff Reporter | March 29, 2023
The DRDO SARVATRA is also known as multi-span mobile bridge. It is a truck-mounted, multi-span, mobile bridging system.
Rajvinder Singh
ELM 2140 is medium-range battle field monitor radar that detects targets at ground level and medium aerial-level. Given its light-weight, it is easily movable
Rajvinder Singh
EXTENDED MINE PLOUGH is fitted in T-90 tank. As the name suggests, this mine plough is designed to clear minefield spread by the enemies.
Rajvinder Singh
3D Tactial Control Radar is standalone medium range surveillance radar that helps Army to identify aerial targets.
Rajvinder Singh
OSA-AK Combat Vehicle is equipped with very potent surface-to-air missile. Its NATO reporting name is Sam-8 Gecko
Rajvinder Singh
STRELA-10M Combat Vehicle is a mobile surface-to-air system of Russian origin. It’s NATO Reporting name is SA-13 Gopher.
Rajvinder Singh