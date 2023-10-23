Dussehra 2023: Best Places In Bhopal To Witness Ravan Dahan With Friends & Family

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 23, 2023
The nine-day-long festival of Shardiya Navratri came to an end on Monday and preparations for Dussehra celebration could be seen all around the city. Let us take you to the four best places in Bhopal to witness Ravan Dahan.
1. Kolar: 105-ft tall effigies of the Demon King and his brother Kumbhkaran and son Meghnad are in the final stages of preparation. Artists from Jaipur made the idols. Seating arrangements have been made for women, children and VIPs.
FP Photo
This year, during the Vijaya Dashami celebrations, fireworks will light up the sky with an image of Chandrayaan 3.
FP Photo
2. TT Nagar: 51-feet tall Statue of Ravan will be burnt, along with effigies of Kumbhkaran and Meghnad. The trio have been put up in TT Nagar Dussehra ground. According to Hindu mythology, Vijaya Dashami commemorates Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravan.
FP Photo
3. Old Campion Ground: Dussehra celebrations will also be held in Arera colony situated Old Campion Ground where 55 ft tall effigies have been set up. A large crowd gathers here to celebrate the victory of good over evil.
FP Photo
4. Chhola Maidan: Yet another place you can visit with your family to witness Ravan Dahan with your family is Chhola Maidan. The effigies here are 51 ft tall.
FP Photo
This year, three very special and rare coincidences are taking place on Vijayadashami. These three auspicious yogas are Ravi, Sukarma and Dhriti. Performing puja in this yoga will increase happiness and prosperity in the house and destroy negative energy.
FP Photo
Thanks For Reading!