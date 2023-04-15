Check out the 6 best Sunset view points in Bhopal

By: Minal Tomar | April 15, 2023
1. Bharat Bhawan - The sun here mingles with the lake making it an absolute scenic view.The peace is such that you can hear the sound of flowing water.
2. Kaliyasot Dam - Kaliyasot Dam is the gem spot for people who love to see shades of sky. You can hear the birds chirping, the sun shining as you soak in the beauty of nature.
3. Manuabhan Tekri - If you want to enjoy a marvellous city with some quality family time as the sun slowly fades in, then this is your spot!
4. VIP Road - Here, the sun walks with you, talks with you. It's the Marine-drive of Bhopal, where you can gaze at the sun as it unites with the waters of Upper Lake. A complete stress-buster!
5. Kerwa Dam - Sky above and below: That's the exact feeling you will get here as the lake reflects the trail of the setting sun.
6. Hathaikheda Dam - The not-so-popular dam shows a very therapeutic sunset view. It's home away from home. Though the sun sets behind the building, the water in front gives it a calming effect.
