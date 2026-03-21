Chaitra Navratri 2026: Thousands Of Devotees Flock Bhopal's Famous Kali Mandir On Day-3

By: Kajal Kumari | March 21, 2026
People are immersed in devotion of Goddess 'Shakti' as the nation is observing Chaitra Navratri 2026.
Along with many other temples, Bhopal is blessed with the revered Kalika Mata Temple situated at the bank of the beautiful Lower Lake.
Each Navratri, thousands of devotees throng the temple with wishes and reverence in their hearts for the Goddess of destruction and transformation, Maa Kali.
It is said, whoever prays and makes wishes with a pious heart in front of Maa Kali, she fulfils them and blesses them like her children.
Patrika
'Shringar' is one of the most important ritual of the temple, as Maa is adorned with a new attire and jewellery each day.
The serene view of the Lower Lake adds to the spiritual atmosphere of the temple.
X
Maa Kali signifies strength, courage, and the power to overcome fear, teaching people to face challenges boldly.
X / CM Mohan Yadav
She teaches us detachment from negativity and ego, guiding devotees to lead a life of righteousness, protection and spiritual growth.
May this festival, Maa Kali bless us with the strength to subdue all out challenges and bless us with more strength.
Happy Navratri!
Patrika
Thanks For Reading!