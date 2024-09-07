Bhopal Food Special: From Chhole Bhature Tacos To Tomato Mozzarella Samosa, 7 Best Fusion Dishes You Must Try

By: Yash Ahuja | September 07, 2024
Foodies of the country have been experimenting with fusing international cuisine with traditional Indian ingredients. Here are our top picks in Bhopal.
1. Tomato Mozzarella Samosa: Samosa's have been a staple in the Indian food, here it is stuffed with juicy tomatoes and gooey cheese making it a taste bomb. Location: Farzi Cafe, Bansal One, Habibganj, Bhopal
2. Chaat Fries: 'Desifying' a Belgian delicacy to excite the Indian taste palette, this fusion meal is satisfying to the core. Location: Latitude Cafe, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Bhopal
3. Paneer Chatpata Tacos: Tacos are regarded as one of the most versatile dish and with the Chatpata Paneer filling and crunchy taco shell, this dish will take you on a drive from Delhi to Mexico. Location: Above & Beyond, TT Nagar, Bhopal
4. Masala Fish n Chips: Giving a desi twist to a quintessential British staple, this dish is a full on culinary experience. Location: Nautanki Cafe, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Bhopal
5. Cholle Bhature Tacos: A taco shell made out of Bhatura dough and a filling of spicy 'Dilli Wale' chole, this dish is a testament of fusion food. Location: Ivorry, Habibganj, Bhopal
6. Paneer Tikka Pizza: Pizza is one of the most versatile dish, from Pineapples to Prawns, any topping can be added. To 'Desify' it, a topping of Paneer Tikka is the best. Location: The Flying Saucer, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Bhopal
7. Mexican Cheese Pani Puri: Pani Puri is regarded as the soul of Indian street food. Giving it an international mix, this dish ticks all the boxes in soulful food category. Location: Twisst of Tadka by Chef Harpal, Hoshangabad Road, Bhopal
