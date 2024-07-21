8 Reasonably Priced Resorts To Enjoy Monsoon In Madhya Pradesh

By: Harshita Rawat | July 21, 2024
1. Graces resort Graces Resort in Sehore is another great option, starting at ₹3,218. This resort boasts a pool and various games, making it perfect for family outings
2. Olive Resort For a serene retreat, Olive Resort in Turia offers rooms starting at ₹3,500. This resort is an excellent choice for nature lovers looking to unwind
3. Whispering palms The Whispering Palms Resort in Bhopal offers a cozy stay with rooms starting at ₹2,304, perfect for those looking to relax and enjoy a peaceful environment
4. Halali Dam Resort For a perfect monsoon getaway, Halali Dam Resort in Vidisha offers rooms starting at ₹2,100. With the dam located inside the resort, guests can indulge in various watersports, making it ideal for adventure seekers
5. Touchwood Resort Tocuwood Resort in Bhopal, starting at ₹2,079, provides a budget-friendly option for a peaceful getaway with loved ones
6. Tiger N Woods Tiger N Woods in Pench National Park starts at ₹3,129 and includes breakfast. This resort is great for wildlife enthusiasts who want to explore the nearby national park
7. Bandhavgarh meadows Bandhavgarh Meadows, starting at ₹3,328, provides an excellent option for nature and wildlife experiences, making it perfect for those looking to explore the outdoors
8. Woodland resort Woodland Adventure Resort in Pachmarhi, with rooms starting at ₹1,916, is a great choice for adventure lovers on a budget. DISCLAIMER: This is a non-sponsored story.
