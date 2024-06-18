8 Appetizing, Protein-Packed Breakfast Ideas To Start Your Day Right!

By: Harshita Rawat | June 18, 2024
1. Moong Dal Cheela: Start your day with protein rich moong dal cheela. Load them with veggies like spinach and beetroot. spice it up with green chillies... And your nutritious breakfast is ready!
2. Paneer Bhurji: A popular North Indian dish, paneer bhurji is made by scrambling cottage cheese (paneer), sauté it with with onions, tomatoes, and spices like cumin and garam masala. It's creamy, flavorful, and loaded with protein, perfect for a hearty breakfast. Tip: It tastes delicious with bread/ chapati
3. Masala Omelette: This Indian-style omelet is spiced with chili powder, and fresh coriander plus any other vegetable you want. It's a quick and wallet-friendly protein-rich dish that pairs perfectly with toast or paratha.
4. Sprouted Moong Salad: Fresh and crunchy, this salad is made with sprouted moong beans tossed with chopped cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and a squeeze of lemon juice. It's packed with nutrients, including protein, and makes for a refreshing breakfast or light meal.
5. Peanut Butter Banana Sandwich: Spread creamy peanut butter on whole grain bread and layer with sliced bananas. It's a simple yet satisfying combination of protein, healthy fats, and carbohydrates, ideal for a quick breakfast or snack.
6. Dalia Porridge with Milk: Dalia, is cooked with milk until creamy and topped with nuts and raisins. It's a nutritious and fiber-rich breakfast option that provides energy and is easy on the stomach.
7. Egg Ghotala: Egg ghotala is a spicy and hearty dish made with scrambled eggs cooked with onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and a blend of spices. It's a popular street food in parts of India, offering a flavorful and protein-rich start to the day. Enjoy it with chapatti, paw, bread etc.
8. Greek Yogurt with Fruits and Nuts: Greek yogurt is mixed with fresh seasonal fruits like berries or mangoes and topped with crunchy nuts such as almonds or walnuts. It's a creamy, protein-packed breakfast that also provides essential vitamins and minerals.
