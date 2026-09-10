1980s Style Makeover Trend: From CM Mohan Yadav To Ex-CM Kamal Nath & More, Check Out Madhya Pradesh Politicians' Retro Look

By: Khushboo Batta | Kajal Kumari | September 10, 2026
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan posted his 80’s retro-photo on instagram. Captioned it- 80s called, I answered.
AI-generated vintage images
A vintage twist on Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav—bringing retro vibes and a touch of timeless style to the frame.
AI-generated vintage images
Old-school style, film-camera vibes and a glimpse of the Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from a bygone era.
AI-generated vintage images
Ex-CM Kamal Nath in his vintage avtar— A glimpse from a bygone era—sharp suit, classic hairstyle and the effortless style that defined the ’80s.
AI-generated vintage images
“Royal Enfield. Leather jacket. Pure ’80s swag.” Jitu Patwari brings some serious vintage hero vibes to the frame.
AI-generated vintage images
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Scindia was quick to hop on to Retro photo trend on social media “Time traveller moves a chair. Back to the 80s… just a bit more grown up," he captioned on Instagram.
AI-generated vintage images
What if Madhya Pradesh’s veteran politician Kailash Vijayvargiya had a retro 80s photoshoot? Here it is.
AI-generated vintage images
Narottam Mishra — a frame from another era Before the political spotlight, there was the classic ’80s look—sharp, understated and effortlessly cool.
AI-generated vintage images
Umang Singhar, but make it 80s! The Congress leader gets a nostalgic retro avatar. MP leaders' AI vintage avatars have truly left the netizens mesmerising!
AI-generated vintage images
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