Zoom out: Video conferencing app crashes; many find it difficult to log in, join meets

Video-conferencing platform Zoom has crashed for many users, with irate netizens from around the globe complaining on social media. Reports indicate that many users are struggling to log in while others find it difficult to join and start video meetings. With this occurring in the middle of a weekday, students have been blocked from joining classes and offices hindered while holding meetings and more.

According to downdetector.in there have been several hundred reports over the last hour or so. "We are aware of a subset of customers experiencing errors while joining a live meeting. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them," the company acknowledged at around 2:15 pm.

In a later update, posted at around 2:45 pm, the company said that it had resolved the issue and continued to monitor the situation. "We have resolved the issue causing a subset of customers experiencing errors while joining a live meeting. We will continue to monitor and provide updates as we have them," read a status report on their website.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further details awaited.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 02:47 PM IST