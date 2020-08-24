Zoom Down: Video conferencing platform crashes across the world

Zoom video conferencing application, a platform that gained momentum ever since the novel coronavirus outbreak, has crashed.
According to a report by Mirror UK, the problems started at around 13:10 BST.
Frustrated users took to Twitter and shared their ordeal, given how many use the platform to communicate while working from home.
