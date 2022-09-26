A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) F-16D Fighting Falcon |

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has slammed the Biden administration’s proposal to provide $450 million worth of spares and services for Pakistan’s F-16s, saying no one is fooled by claims that these highly capable fighter aircraft are meant only for counter-terrorism operations.

“Very honestly, it’s a relationship that has neither ended up serving Pakistan well, nor (is it) serving American interests," the Minister said in response to the F-16 spares, which has greatly exercised some Indian-Americans.

He framed his criticism of the package in the overall context of a bilateral relationship, which he argued, has been mutually dysfunctional for both Pakistan and the US.

“It is really for the US today to reflect… the merits of this relationship," Jaishankar added, asking what it wants with this package.

“For someone to say I’m doing this because it is all counter-terrorism content and so, when you are talking of an aircraft like a capability of an F-16 where everybody knows, you know where they are deployed and what is their use," the Minister said, and added, “You’re not fooling anybody by saying these things."

The Biden administration informed the US congress earlier in September that it proposed to provide $450 million worth of spares and services for Pakistan’s US-made F-16 for their “sustainment". No new capabilities or munitions are part of the package, which, it was stated, will also not alter the military balance in the region.

The US administration claimed in the notification that these F-16s are meant for counter-terrorism operations. But Pakistan has used them for other purposes as well, most recently in an air combat with Indian fighters jets in February 2019. India later said it shot down one of the F-16 deployed.

“If I were to speak to an American policy-maker, I would really make the case (that) look what you are doing," Jaishankar said further.

“Forget about us. It’s actually not good for you what you’re doing, reflect on the history, look at the last 20 years."

Jaishankar will have the opportunity to convey his advice to plenty of American policy-makers he will be meeting over the next few days, including his US counterpart Antony Blinken.