You promised it would be in physics!: Noble Laureate Kenzaburō Ōe's mother reminds us of every Asian mom ever

Whichever part of the world you're in and whatever year it is, some things just don't change. Parents, for example, even those with famous, acclaimed offsprings, usually have high expectations.

Take 1994 Noble Laureate Kenzaburō Ōe's mother who wasn't quite happy with her son's Prize in Literature.

According to a post on The Nobel Prize's twitter page, the Japanese author had told his mother as a child that he would win the Nobel Prize in Physics.

"50 years later, I said to my mother, 'See, I have kept my promise. I won the Nobel Prize.' 'No,' said my mother, 'You promised it would be in physics!'" the tweet quotes him as saying.