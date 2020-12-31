Yemen: Massive blast at Aden airport kills 25, wounds 110

Yemeni Communication Minister Naguib al-Awg, who was on the plane, told the AP that he heard two explosions, suggesting they were drone attacks. Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed and the others were quickly whisked from the airport to the Mashiq Palace.

Military and security forces sealed off the area around the the palace.

"It would have been a disaster if the plane was bombed," al-Awg said, insisting the plane was the target of the attack as it was supposed to land earlier.

Prime Minister Saeed tweeted that he and his Cabinet were safe and unhurt. He called the explosions a "cowardly terrorist act" that was part of the war on "the Yemeni state and our great people." Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak blamed the Houthis for the attacks.

His ministry said in a statement later that the rebels fired four ballistic missiles at the airport, and launched drone attacks at the palace, the Cabinet's headquarters. They did not provide evidence.

Health Minister Qasem Buhaibuh said in a tweet the attacks at the airport killed least 25 people and wounded 110 others, suggesting the death toll could increase further because some of the wounds were serious.

Images shared on social media from the scene showed rubble and broken glass strewn about near the airport building and at least two lifeless bodies, one of them charred, lying on the ground. In another image, a man tries to help another man whose clothes were torn to get up from the ground.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said three of its workers were killed in the airport blast: two Yemeni nationals and a Rwandan. Three other workers were wounded. ICRC workers were at the airport transiting with other civilians when the blast took place, it said.

"This is a tragic day for the ICRC and for the people of Yemen," said Dominik Stillhart, ICRC's director of operations.

Yemeni Belqees television said its reporter Adeeb al-Ganabi was also killed in the airport blast.

Information Minister Moammer al-Iryani said at least 10 other journalists were wounded.