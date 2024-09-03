 'Yankee, Go Home': 2 US Marines Rescued After Assault By Crowd In Turkiye's Izmir; 15 Detained After Video Goes Viral
The group posted a video of the incident on social media platform X and said they placed sacks over the heads of soldiers who had disembarked from the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Wasp.

Tuesday, September 03, 2024
Ankara: Turkish authorities on Monday detained 15 members of an anti-American youth organization who physically assaulted two U.S. military personnel in the city of Izmir, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

The agency said members of the Turkish Youth Union, which is affiliated with the Patriotic Party - a small, nationalist political party without parliament seats - were detained on the orders of a prosecutor.

Video Shows Assault On US Soldiers

The video shows a group of men yelling, "Yankee go home!" while restraining a man and attempting to put a sack over his head.

"The U.S. soldiers who carry the blood of our soldiers and thousands of Palestinians on their hands cannot pollute our country," the group said on X.

US Embassy Thanks Turkish Authorities

The U.S. Embassy confirmed the incident, saying service members on board the USS Wasp were "now safe." It thanked Turkish authorities for their "rapid response and ongoing investigation." The USS Wasp arrived in Izmir on Sunday after conducting joint training with Turkish assault ships in the Mediterranean.

