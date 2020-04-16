Xi's article on global solidarity, cooperation to fight COVID-19 to be published

BEIJING-- An article by Chinese President Xi Jinping on global solidarity and cooperation to battle the COVID-19 pandemic will be published Thursday.

The article by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will appear in the eighth issue of the Qiushi Journal.

Solidarity and cooperation are the most powerful weapon against the disease, the article says.

The COVID-19 outbreak is spreading worldwide, posing an enormous threat to life and health and bringing a formidable challenge to global public health security, says the article.

It notes that it is imperative for the international community to strengthen confidence, act with unity and work together in a collective response.

Viruses respect no borders, and epidemics do not distinguish between races, says the article, adding that major emergencies like the COVID-19 outbreak will not be the last one in an era of economic globalization, and mankind will continue to be tested by various traditional and non-traditional security challenges.

This global public health emergency has driven home the urgency and imperative of building a community with a shared future for humanity, the article says, stressing that only with solidarity and cooperation can the international community prevail over the epidemic and protect humanity's common home.