Xinjiang hospital uses 5G technology to improve treatment

A hospital in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has adopted 5G technology to improve its daily treatment of patients, launching a range of 5G-supported services on Wednesday.

The technology is being used for pre-hospital first aid, robot guidance, VR visiting, remote ultrasound and other medical services, according to the First Affiliated Hospital of Xinjiang Medical University in Urumqi, the regional capital.

The large bandwidth and reduced time-lag of 5G technology can greatly improve the ability of high-quality medical resources to benefit more patients, said Tang Baopeng, vice president of the hospital.

China Mobile's Xinjiang branch, the service provider, said 5G technology will be implemented in more hospitals in Urumqi.

So far, 2,379 5G base stations have been built in Urumqi, and the 5G coverage in urban areas has reached 94.6 percent.