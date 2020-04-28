Xi stresses institutional strengths to respond to risks

BEIJING-- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Monday presided over the 13th meeting of the Central Commission for Comprehensively Deepening Reform.

Xi, also Chinese president, chairman of the Central Military Commission, and head of the Central Commission for Comprehensively Deepening Reform, stressed efforts to deepen reform, improve institutions, improve the governance system, and make good use of institutional strengths to respond to risks and challenges.

The fundamental reason behind China's solid progress in epidemic prevention and control as well as work and production resumption lies in the advantages of the CPC leadership and the socialist system, he said.

The meeting deliberated and passed a plan on securing public health emergency supplies, a guideline on reforming the system for regulating medical insurance funds, a plan on reforming the ChiNext market, a plan on protecting and restoring major national ecosystems, a guideline for boosting the healthy growth of young people, and the implementation plan of major reform measures taken at the fourth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee.

Medical insurance funds must be well managed and used, said a statement released after the meeting.

To fight COVID-19, China has rolled out timely policies to include COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment in the scope of payments by medical insurance funds, demonstrating the strengths of the Chinese socialist system, the statement said.

The meeting stressed efforts to safeguard social fairness and justice and promote the healthy and sustainable development of the medical security system.

Promoting the reform of the ChiNext board and piloting the registration-based initial public offering system are crucial arrangements for deepening capital market reforms, optimizing the capital market's basic system, and improving capital market functions, the statement said.

It also stressed ecological protection and restoration, calling for scientific layout of major projects for the protection and restoration of important ecosystems across the country.

Reform should be pushed to better coordinate the study and the physical exercise of juveniles for their healthy growth, the statement said.

The meeting stressed reforms of institutional mechanisms to boost scientific and technological innovation capacity as well as the capacity to cope with emergencies.

Meanwhile, reform measures conducive to promoting work resumption, employment, investment and consumption, as well as the development of smaller firms should be reinforced, the statement said.

Monday's meeting was attended by Li Keqiang, Wang Huning and Han Zheng, who are members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy heads of the Central Commission for Comprehensively Deepening Reform.