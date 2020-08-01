Xi says ready to push for continued advancement of China-Nepal ties

BEIJING: China will further support flexible employment through multiple channels to stabilize employment, according to a guideline released by the State Council.

The guideline stressed flexible employment, including individual businesses, part-time jobs, and new types of employment, as important ways to boost employment and increase labor income, as well as to broaden new employment channels and nurture new drivers of development.

Efforts should be made to clear unreasonable restrictions hampering flexible employment, and encourage individuals to start businesses or find work, it said.

The guideline said efforts should also be made to expand the channels of flexible employment by encouraging laborers to establish small entities, with more policy support for key groups such as college graduates, migrant workers, and the unemployed. Part-time job opportunities should also be increased by facilitating the development of community services, online retailing, and online education.

Start-up business environments should be improved, added the guideline, calling for more streamlined and efficient approval procedures, the reduction of administrative fees, and the provision of low-cost business venues.

More assistance will be available to offer help and protection for flexible workers, such as posting job information free of charge, recognizing new professions, providing training and subsidies, formulating relevant labor and social security policies, and enhancing support to those struggling to find a flexible job, the guideline said.

Local authorities are required to perform their duties in ensuring employment, and promote the sound development of flexible employment by strengthening supervision and evaluation of policy implementation, according to the guideline.