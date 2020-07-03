Xi says joint COVID-19 fight shows China-Cambodia community with shared future unbreakable

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that China and Cambodia have demonstrated through their concrete efforts in jointly fighting the COVID-19 epidemic that the China-Cambodia community with a shared future is unbreakable.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks in a message to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, president of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and prime minister of Cambodia.

Xi said he appreciates the fact that on the occasion of the CPC's 99th founding anniversary not long ago, Hun Sen sent him a letter to express his own as well as the CPP's wishes and views on deepening relations between the two parties and countries.