Xi says China to help Finland address shortage of anti-epidemic supplies

BEIJING -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China stands ready to continue exchanging experience in COVID-19 prevention and control with Finland and help the European country tackle such difficulties as the current shortage of medical supplies.
Xi made the remarks in a phone conversation with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.
On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi extended sincere sympathies and firm support to their Finnish counterparts over their fight against the coronavirus disease.
Pointing out that humankind is a community with a shared future that shares weal and woe, Xi said that only with concerted efforts can the international community overcome the current challenge and prevail over the epidemic.
China stands ready to work with other countries to push forward the cause of global public health, he said, adding that China will give priority to restoring and raising the production capacity of medical and anti-epidemic supplies, keep the global industrial and supply chains stable, and contribute to international anti-epidemic cooperation and world economic stability.
Not long ago, China held a video conference on epidemic control with Finland and other European countries, Xi recalled, pledging to offer more help.
He said he believes that under the leadership of Niinisto, the Finnish people will carry forward the "sisu" spirit of perseverance and defeat the epidemic.
Meanwhile, Xi said he hopes for the Finnish side to pay close attention to and guarantee the safety of the Chinese nationals living in the European country, especially Chinese students.
The Chinese president added that he is confident that through the joint fight against the coronavirus, the China-Finland friendship will grow deeper.
After defeating the outbreak, Xi suggested, the two sides should resume personnel exchanges at all levels as soon as possible, and unleash the potential of cooperation in such fields as scientific and technological innovation, information and communications, as well as life sciences, so as to push for continuous progress of their future-oriented new-type cooperative partnership.
For his part, Niinisto said that the Finnish people are currently making strenuous efforts against the severe outbreak raging in their country, and that China's relevant experience is very helpful to them.
He conveyed his gratitude for China's precious support and help in medical and anti-epidemic supplies, and expressed his hope to enhance cooperation with China and overcome the pandemic at an early date.
He said he fully agrees with Xi's vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, and appreciates China's sound cooperation with the World Health Organization and European countries as well as its push for global public health security cooperation within the framework of the Group of 20 major economies.
China restoring economic development as soon as possible is of crucial significance to the world, said the Finnish president.
Hailing bilateral relations as very good, Niinisto said Finland will continue taking good care of Chinese citizens in Finland.
He added that he hopes to make concerted efforts with his Chinese counterpart to push forward the development of Finland-China relations.