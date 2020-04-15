Xi says China to help Finland address shortage of anti-epidemic supplies

BEIJING -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China stands ready to continue exchanging experience in COVID-19 prevention and control with Finland and help the European country tackle such difficulties as the current shortage of medical supplies.

Xi made the remarks in a phone conversation with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi extended sincere sympathies and firm support to their Finnish counterparts over their fight against the coronavirus disease.

Pointing out that humankind is a community with a shared future that shares weal and woe, Xi said that only with concerted efforts can the international community overcome the current challenge and prevail over the epidemic.

China stands ready to work with other countries to push forward the cause of global public health, he said, adding that China will give priority to restoring and raising the production capacity of medical and anti-epidemic supplies, keep the global industrial and supply chains stable, and contribute to international anti-epidemic cooperation and world economic stability.