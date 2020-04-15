Xi says China to continue helping Kyrgyzstan fight COVID-19

BEIJING -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China will stand together with Kyrgyzstan in the fight against COVID-19 and continue to offer as much assistance as its capacity allows.

He made the remarks in a phone conversation with Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Xi pointed out that the coronavirus disease is spreading around the world, posing a huge threat to the safety and health of people in all countries.

He recalled that at the most challenging moment in China's COVID-19 prevention and control, the Kyrgyz government overcame difficulties to provide China with timely assistance in medical supplies, and various sections of Kyrgyz society expressed support for China's fight in various forms, leaving many heartwarming stories.

The Chinese people hold a brotherly friendship with the Kyrgyz people, and China empathizes with Kyrgyzstan's current difficulties, said the Chinese president.

China, he added, is ready to continue sharing containment experience as well as diagnostic and treatment plans with Kyrgyzstan, and will dispatch medical experts to the neighboring country as soon as possible.