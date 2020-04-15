Xi says China to continue helping Kyrgyzstan fight COVID-19

BEIJING -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China will stand together with Kyrgyzstan in the fight against COVID-19 and continue to offer as much assistance as its capacity allows.
He made the remarks in a phone conversation with Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.
Xi pointed out that the coronavirus disease is spreading around the world, posing a huge threat to the safety and health of people in all countries.
He recalled that at the most challenging moment in China's COVID-19 prevention and control, the Kyrgyz government overcame difficulties to provide China with timely assistance in medical supplies, and various sections of Kyrgyz society expressed support for China's fight in various forms, leaving many heartwarming stories.
The Chinese people hold a brotherly friendship with the Kyrgyz people, and China empathizes with Kyrgyzstan's current difficulties, said the Chinese president.
China, he added, is ready to continue sharing containment experience as well as diagnostic and treatment plans with Kyrgyzstan, and will dispatch medical experts to the neighboring country as soon as possible.
He said he believes that under the leadership of Jeenbekov, Kyrgyzstan will certainly be able to defeat the epidemic at an early date.
Meanwhile, Xi stressed that China and Kyrgyzstan are friendly neighbors and comprehensive strategic partners linked by mountains and rivers.
China, he said, is ready to work with Kyrgyzstan to uphold the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, strengthen solidarity, coordination and cooperation both at the bilateral level and within multilateral frameworks such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
That will allow the two countries to stick together, help each other and make positive contributions to safeguarding public health security and restoring global economic growth, added the Chinese president.
He also suggested that the two sides increase mutual support on issues involving each other's core interests, promote joint development of the Belt and Road, deepen cooperation in various fields, and continuously lift their comprehensive strategic partnership to new levels.
For his part, Jeenbekov said China has achieved significant results at this stage in its fight against COVID-19, and is providing enormous support for and playing a leading role in the global battle, which the Kyrgyz side sincerely admires.
This outbreak, he added, has once again highlighted the urgent, realistic and epochal need to implementing Xi's vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind.
He thanked the Chinese side for caring for the Kyrgyz citizens in China and providing valuable support and assistance for Kyrgyzstan's fight against the epidemic in a timely manner.
Kyrgyzstan will always be the most reliable good friend and good partner of the Chinese people, he said, adding that his country is ready to deepen cooperation with China in agriculture and other fields, promote joint development of the Belt and Road, and advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.
