Xi says China ready to help Belgium with medical supplies amid COVID-19 outbreak

BEIJING-- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday China is willing to help Belgium overcome the current shortage of medical supplies within its capacity.

Xi, in a telephone conversation with King Philippe of Belgium, also said China is ready to share useful COVID-19 prevention and control experience with the European country, and promote cooperation in vaccine and medicine joint research and development, and other areas.

Noting that the coronavirus disease is spreading across the world and posing a serious challenge to Europe, including Belgium, Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, conveyed sincere sympathies and firm support to the Belgian royalty, government and people.

During the critical phase of China's fight against the epidemic, various sections of Belgian society extended sympathies and support in various ways to China, which has demonstrated the profound friendship of mutual support between the two peoples, Xi said.