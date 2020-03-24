Xi says China backs Egypt's fight against COVID-19

BEIJING -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday night that China supports Egypt's epidemic prevention and control efforts and stands ready to jointly fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

Xi made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.

The coronavirus disease is currently erupting at different places around the world, said Xi, adding that facts have shown once again that mankind is a community that shares weal and woe, and that all countries must unite and work together to jointly cope with the epidemic.

China, he said, will work with other countries to step up international cooperation in epidemic prevention and control, jointly address common threats and challenges, and safeguard global public health security based on the notion of a community with a shared future for mankind.

After COVID-19 broke out in China, the Egyptian side has expressed its support for China's fight against the epidemic, demonstrating the profound friendship between the two countries that always stand together through thick and thin, as well as the high level of their comprehensive strategic partnership, said Xi.